Glutamate Linked To Severe Schizophrenia Symptoms

New research is suggesting that some of the severe symptoms of schizophrenia, such as auditory hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking, may be linked to low levels of the neurotransmitter glutamate in the brain.
Researchers in the USA have found that low glutamate levels in the cerebrospinal fluid correlate to severity of symptoms in schizophrenics, while other work has suggested that mutations in glutamate receptors, specifically the NMDA R2D receptor (which was found to be expressed more frequently in untreated patients compared to normal or neuroleptic-treated subjects) may be involved. "These alterations in gene expression are potential indicators of deficits in NMDA receptor-mediated neurotransmission," said Nikolaus Sucher of Children's Hospital in Boston, USA, adding that these deficits may underlie the functional hypoactivity of the frontal lobes which is frequently encountered in schizophrenics. This finding ties in with other studies which show that D-cycloserine, a compound which facilitates NMDA-mediated neurotransmission, can improve frontal lobe performance, motivation and emotional sensitivity in some patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze