Glycomine, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for rare genetic disorders. Its lead candidate, GLM101, is a first-in-class mannose-1-phosphate replacement therapy aimed at treating phosphomannomutase 2-congenital disorder of glycosylation (PMM2-CDG), a life-threatening condition with no approved treatments .​

In April 2025, Glycomine secured $115 million in Series C financing to advance GLM101 into a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial. The funding round was led by CTI Life Sciences Fund, abrdn Inc., and Advent Life Sciences, with participation from existing investors including Novo Holdings, Sanofi Ventures, and others .