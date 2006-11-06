GMP and SFDA certification for China Pharma's cephalosporin

China Pharma Holdings says that it has received the Good Manufacturing Practice certification and approval from the Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) for the production of cephalosporin.

The company has recently completed its facility dedicated to the production of cephalosporin in tablet and capsule form. The plant was constructed with advanced computer-controlled manufacturing equipment, which provides increased efficiencies and reduces production costs, the firm noted.

The new facility can produce up to 250 million tablets and 180 million capsules. The broad spectrum of activity and safety profile make cephalosporin one of the most widely prescribed class of antimicrobials, says CPH, noting that, according to IMS Health data, in China, antimicrobial sales reach more than $4.8 billion in 2003. It is the top-selling class of drugs, with a growth rate of 20% annually. CPH plans to build a separate facility to manufacture the drug in an injectable form.