Goldshield in early stage buy-out talks

UK-based generic drugmaker Goldshield Pharmaceuticals is in discussions in relation to a potential management buy-out by company chief executive Ajit Patel, according to a report in the UK's Financial Times. The firm confirmed that it has received an approach, but added that talks were at a preliminary stage.

Earlier this year, Mr Patel and chief operating officer Kirti Patel were named, along with five other generic drugmakers, in an investigation by the UK's Serious Fraud Office into possible price-fixing in the supply of warfarin, ranitidine and certain anitbiotics to the National Health Service (Marketletter April 17). Goldshield has always maintained that neither of the executives has acted illegally or improperly.

Indian development plans continue