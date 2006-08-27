Good early efficacy data for Geron's immuno activator

California, USA-based Geron Corp presented data supporting the development of TAT0002, its small-molecule telomerase activator for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, at the 16th International AIDS Conference held in Toronto, Canada.
According to the firm, the data confirm and extend earlier findings that TAT0002 enhances the function of key immune cells from HIV/AIDS donors, via the stimulation of signaling molecules such as RANTES, MIP1-alpha and MIP1-beta, which attract other immune cells to assist in the anti-viral response.
As in previous functional studies, the activity of TAT0002 was blocked by co-treatment with a potent and specific telomerase inhibitor, suggesting that TAT0002 works solely through telomerase activation. Geron noted that the agent was previously shown to stimulate the production of IFN-gamma - a molecule involved in the anti-viral response of cytotoxic CD8 T-cells specific for the HIV-1 AIDS virus, as well as enhancing the ability of the CD8 cells to proliferate and kill HIV-1-infected CD4 cells.
