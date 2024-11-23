Good Efficacy With SB's Famvir

SmithKline Beecham's Famvir (famciclovir) has proved effective in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B, according to results from a double-blind, dose-ranging study involving 333 patients.
The patients, from 14 countries, selected because they were difficult to treat, were randomized to receive either famciclovir (500mg, 250mg or 125mg) or placebo for a period of 16 weeks.
"Famciclovir treatment resulted in a rapid, dose-dependent suppression of hepatitis B virus replication," said Christian Trepo from the Liver Unit, Hotel Dieu, France. He added that, "in all famciclovir-treated groups, the effect of hepatitis B virus DNA levels was evident within one week of therapy and was maintained throughout the 16-week treatment period."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze