Good Efficacy With SB's Famvir

SmithKline Beecham's Famvir (famciclovir) has proved effective in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B, according to results from a double-blind, dose-ranging study involving 333 patients.

The patients, from 14 countries, selected because they were difficult to treat, were randomized to receive either famciclovir (500mg, 250mg or 125mg) or placebo for a period of 16 weeks.

"Famciclovir treatment resulted in a rapid, dose-dependent suppression of hepatitis B virus replication," said Christian Trepo from the Liver Unit, Hotel Dieu, France. He added that, "in all famciclovir-treated groups, the effect of hepatitis B virus DNA levels was evident within one week of therapy and was maintained throughout the 16-week treatment period."