Good First Half For Synthelabo

French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo achieved strong growth in the first six months of 1994. Group sales amounted to 3.98 billion French francs ($733.17 million), an increase of 9.6% on the first half of 1993, or 9.9% on a comparable basis, the company has reported.

Pharmaceutical sales were ahead 10.1% to 3.65 billion francs, an increase of 10.4% on a comparable basis. Sales by the biomedical division amounted to 331 million francs, rising 4.7%, or 4.9% on a comparable basis.

Analysts Mark Tracey and Paul Krikler at Goldman Sachs have estimated that strategic pharmaceutical products grew around 25%. They suggest that Synthelabo's domestic sales were down between 6% and 7%, while in the USA and Japan sales growth was strong, advancing by as much as 50%.