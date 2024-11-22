Good Half-year For Boots But No News On Pharma

The Boots Company has revealed a strong performance in the half-year period ended September 30, 1994, but had no news on the future of its pharmaceuticals division. Group turnover was just over L2 billion ($3.2 billion), ahead 2.8%. Pretax profits were L241.8 million, ahead 20.4%, and earnings per share grew 16.4% to 15.6 pence. "The underlying sales and profit performance is very satisfactory. Profit has benefited in the first half from unusually high increases in Synthroid (levothyroxine) sales in the USA, which will not recur in the second half," commented Sir Michael Angus, who has taken over the post of chairman following the retirement of Sir Christopher Benson.
Sir Michael said that on joining the company he sees that all the businesses are in good shape, but that "there are some strategic issues to be resolved and the future of Boots Pharmaceuticals is foremost." However, he declined to say more than that the review continues and that the company is closer to a solution.
Sir James Blyth, deputy chairman and chief executive, emphasized that the pharmaceuticals business is still profitable and that the level of expenditure on R&D is being maintained. Sales by Boots Pharmaceuticals advanced 5.8% in the first half to L228.1 million. Profits were L49.8 million, up 70.5% even before the write-off cost relating to the withdrawn cardiovascular agent Manoplax (flosequinan; Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze