Good patent news for Lilly, Pfizer and Sanofi-Aventis

The end of 2006 saw: the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington DC uphold Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine) patent expiring in 2011; a Chinese court, Beijing No 1 Intermediate Court, protect the validity of Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil) patent in that country, ordering two local drugmakers, Lianhuan Pharmaceuticals and Beijing Health New Concept to stop selling the erectile dysfunction drug and pay Pfizer around $38,000 in damages; and a Canadian Federal Court of Appeals rule in favor of French drug major Sanofi-Aventis' Plavix (clopidogrel) patent, which was challenged by Apotex.
