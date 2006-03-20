Good preclinical data for Nastech's avian flu siRNAs

Nastech Pharmaceutical of the USA says that results presented at the 8th International Symposium on Respiratory Viral Infections Conference demonstrate the effectiveness of its small interfering RNA therapeutics broadly targeting and inhibiting influenza viral production.
According to the company, in vitro screening results identified highly-potent siRNAs with IC50 values between 20pM-500pM that were effective against representative human and avian influenza strains, including H5N1.
The Washington-headquartered firm noted that in vivo results demonstrate that direct-to-lung and intravenous administrations of selected proprietary formulations of the siRNAs effectively inhibit influenza viral production in a preclinical model. Nastech that a 200-fold reduction of blood viral concentration was seen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze