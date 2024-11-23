Good Progress For Tamro Units

Finland's Tamro group reports turnover of 4.1 billion markka ($880.0 million) for the first four months of 1996, a rise of 19.7%, with operating profits rising 21.8% to 79 million markka and pretax profits at 76 million markka, or 28.8% higher than in the like, year-earlier period.
Tamro's pharmaceutical distribution division saw sales jump 19.9% to 3.82 billion markka ($820.7 million) and operating profits rise 8.3% to 52 million markka. Hospital and laboratory division sales were 162 million markka, up 17.4%, and in this unit operating margins improved from 18 million markka to 21 million markka, the company said.
The Swedish market accounts for 70% of Tamro's pharmaceutical distribution division, Finland for 28%, Norway about 1% and the Baltic states and the St Petersburg region also about 1%.
