Saturday 23 November 2024

Good Trial Results With Penederm Antifungal

26 February 1996

Kaken Pharmaceutical's butenafine hydrochloride (benzylamine KP-363), a proprietary prescription antifungal licensed to Penederm Inc and currently awaiting US Food and Drug Administration approval, is highly effective in reducing the clinical signs and symptoms of interdigital tinea pedis (athlete's foot), with a long duration of action and virtually no side effects. This was reported by clinicians at the American Academy of Dermatology conference.

According to lead investigator Eduardo Tschen of Academic Dermatology Associates, Albuquerque, New Mexico, "butenafine achieved highly significant statistical results" in two randomized double-blind trials, eliminating fungi from tinea lesions in more than 80% of subjects. Butenafine-treated patients exhibited mycological cure rates of 90% and 88% after four weeks of once-daily treatment. In addition, said Dr Tschen, a high incidence of mycological cure was observed among treated patients four weeks after the completion of treatment, which is evidence of the drug's efficacy and long duration of action.

A total of 269 patients with interdigital tinea pedis were evaluated in two multi-center, vehicle-controlled, parallel, randomized, double-blind Phase III studies. Subjects were randomly assigned to treatment with 1% butenafine HCl cream or an identical vehicle without the active agent.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze