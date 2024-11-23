Gore On The New FDA Commissioner

Vice President Al Gore has said that the new Food and DrugAdministration Commissioner should be a re-inventor, someone who understands the new science well and knows how to build a regulatory environment that fosters innovation while absolutely protecting public health.
Mr Gore noted that the Administration is wholeheartedly committed to the cause of comprehensive FDA reform, reports Health News Daily. He added that with all the provisions that it has pushed for now included in either the House or the Senate bill, the trick is to ensure that the Congress puts the right pieces in the final "recombinant" bill.
He also voiced Administration concerns that the numerous rule-makings and studies called for in the bill and design of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act will severely strain FDA resources, leading to delays of new drug approvals.
