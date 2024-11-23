Govt Undermining R&D, Investment Policy, Say Australian Drug Cos

Australia's federal government's new drug subsidy scheme risksundermining other government policies to promote research and investment in the Australian pharmaceutical industry, according to an industry-commissioned study.
The federal government introduced the new scheme in its 1997/98 budget to save A$560 million ($408.4 million; Marketletter May 26) ) over four years. It groups similar drugs in therapeutic categories and the government subsidy is based on a low price benchmark for each category, with the consumer paying the remainder.
Pat Clear, chief executive of the Australian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association, said in an interview that "the scheme will make Australia an unattractive investment option for the international pharmaceutical industry," and that "it may lead to the winding down of an industry built up solidly over the past 10 years with the Factor (f) scheme."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze