GPC achieves milestone with immunosuppressant Ab

GPC Biotech says that a fully-human monoclonal antibody, developed usingMorphoSys' HuCAL library technology, has shown activity in an animal model testing its immunosuppressant activity. The antibody is being developed as a treatment for transplant rejection and graft-versus-host disease.
The antibody shows a high affinity for a major histocompatibility complex class I target and has already been shown to reduce human T-helper cell responses in vitro.
Zoltan Nagy, vice president, immunology, at GPC Biotech, noted that MHC II molecules represent a new target for immunosuppressive therapy which could allow selective blockage of part of the immune response, thereby avoiding some of the immunological side effects seen with current agents.
