GPC antibody shows activity in animals

GPC Biotech has reported positive results from preclinical studieslooking at a fully-human antibody for the treatment of major histocompatibility complex class II-positive B-cell lymphomas in rodent xenograft models.

The antibody was developed from MorphoSys' HuCAL library, with the latter firm receiving an undisclosed milestone payment from GPC. It is a key event for MorphoSys, as it represents the first time that a HuCAL antibody has shown efficacy in animal models, and represents another step towards testing these antibodies in the clinic.