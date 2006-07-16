GPC biotech submits clinical section of satraplatin NDA

Germany's GPC Biotech AG has submitted the clinical section of an ongoing New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration requesting approval for use of satraplatin in combination with prednisone as second-line chemotherapy for the treatment of hormone-refractory prostate cancer. This follows the firm's submission of the chemistry, manufacturing and controls section to the agency in late 2005.

Satraplatin as a second line chemotherapy in HRPC received fast track designation from the FDA in 2003 (Marketletters passim), which allows the submission of sections of the NDA as they become available in order to expedite the review process.

Bernd Seizinger, the Munich-headquartered firm's chief executive, said: "the second half of 2006 promises to be of seminal importance for GPC Biotech as we expect to have the final data on progression-free survival from our SPARC registrational trial in the fall and complete the NDA filing by the end of the year."