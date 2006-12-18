GPC's 1D09C3 shows early promise in Ph I studies

German drugmaker GPC Biotech AG says that early data from two Phase I studies of its developmental anticancer antibody 1D09C3, in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas, indicate that it is well-tolerated and has signs of anti-tumor activity at low doses. The preliminary findings were presented at the 48th annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology in Orlando, Florida, USA.

The firm said that a maximum tolerated dose of the agent has not yet been established, but added that the demonstration of efficacy in patients who have experience failed prior therapy and have developed resistance to currently available treatment was encouraging.