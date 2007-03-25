Thursday 21 November 2024

GPC's 2006 loss up 3% on satraplatin costs

25 March 2007

German biopharmaceutical GPC Biotech AG says that, for the full year 2006, its net loss was 64.0 million euros ($84.4 million), an increase of 3% on the 62.2 million euro deficit it recorded in 2005. The firm attributed the slight decline to costs associated with the ongoing clinical and regulatory development of its anticancer agent satraplatin.

US satraplatin launch still on track

The Martinsried-headquartered company explained that development of the drug, which it licensed from the USA's Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in 2002 (Marketletters passim), caused a 16% increase in its R&D expenditure, which was 64.7 million euros, but added that the agent has real potential in a wide range of cancers. Analysts at Lehman Brothers echoed this opinion, predicting that the product will achieve peak annual sales of $800.0 million, after it is launched as a therapy for prostate cancer, later in the year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze