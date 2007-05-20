GPC's satraplatin to be reviewed on July 24

The US Food and Drug Administration says that German drugmaker GPC Biotech AG's New Drug Application for satraplatin for hormone-refractory prostate cancer where prior chemotherapy has failed will be reviewed by its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee on July 24.
Advisory committees provide the FDA with independent advice from outside experts on issues related to human drugs and other regulated areas. Earlier, the FDA had accepted for filing the company's NDA and granted it priority review status. An action from the agency on the application is expected in August.
