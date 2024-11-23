Gradualism In US Health Care Reform

While gradualism seems to have won the day when it comes to health care reform in the USA, there are still many doubts about the merits of such an approach.

Many of those who have said that gradual steps rather than a complete overhaul of the system would cause more problems than they solved have now become enamored of the step-by-step methods, while some of those who supported an incremental approach rather than the Clinton overhaul package several years ago are now saying they are unsure that this is the best way to proceed, reports the New York Times. Still, the changing opinions are not likely to affect the reform's chances for passage in an election year, the NYT notes.

Others feel that the Kassebaum-Kennedy insurance reform bill would not have been possible without the lessons learned several years ago. Some are more pragmatic, and note that with major reform unlikely, incremental reform has to be viewed as progress, and pursued. The bill's modesty was a feature point, according to Senator Nancy Kassebaum, while Senator John Chafee said that trying to do too much in 1993 and 1994 meant that nothing was accomplished in the end.