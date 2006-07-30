GRC on reverse takeover with Chinese Biopharma

China-based Shandong Missile Biologic Products Co has announced the closing of a reverse merger transaction with GRC Holdings and the closing of an equity placement by GRC and certain of its controlling stockholders, raising $8.1 million in aggregate gross proceeds. Shandong Biologic is a biopharmaceutical company principally engaged in the research, production and manufacturing of human plasma-based pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. GRC is a publicly-held, non-operating company with headquarters in Argyle, Texas, USA, that is in the process of changing its name to China Biologic Products.
The reverse merger transaction involved a stock exchange with the stockholders of Logic Express Limited, a British Virgin Islands company, the 82.76% owner of Shandong Biologic. Upon closing of the exchange transaction, Logic Express became a wholly-owned subsidiary of GRC and the former shareholders of Logic Express acquired approximately 96% of GRC's issued and outstanding common stock immediately prior to the financing transaction.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze