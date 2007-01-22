Greater earnings volatility predicted across phamaceutical industry by KPMG

With the full-year 2006 financial results now about to explode into the news, it is interesting to note a recent report from professional services advisory firm KPMG International, which claims that the pharmaceutical industry may experience greater volatility in its reported earnings in the coming years.
KPMG also suggests that the pharmaceutical industry remains one of the riskiest industrial sectors around, due to the potent combination of regulatory, pricing and legal risks which the sector has to face on a daily basis.
$200B on balance sheets of top 10
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze