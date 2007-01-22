Greater earnings volatility predicted across phamaceutical industry by KPMG

With the full-year 2006 financial results now about to explode into the news, it is interesting to note a recent report from professional services advisory firm KPMG International, which claims that the pharmaceutical industry may experience greater volatility in its reported earnings in the coming years.

KPMG also suggests that the pharmaceutical industry remains one of the riskiest industrial sectors around, due to the potent combination of regulatory, pricing and legal risks which the sector has to face on a daily basis.

$200B on balance sheets of top 10