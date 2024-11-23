Greek Problems Continue

Drug companies in Greece say their sales have fallen 20%-25% as a resultof recent curbs on prescribing, mainly by sickfund doctors (Marketletter March 24).

Also, the payment of hospital debts to suppliers agreed last month (Marketletter February 3) cannot yet be made, because the amounts the drug companies say they are owed are being questioned by hospital managers. Representatives of the manufacturers, importers and agents were due to seek a meeting with Health Minister Costas Gitonas over the matter.

The regulation being delayed says 5% of debt should be paid immediately in cash and the rest with government bonds. The debts concern invoices issued to November 30, 1996. Also, payments to suppliers should be made within three months of receipt of the invoice by the relevant hospital department, and no new order may be made if the hospital has not met its obligations within the three months.