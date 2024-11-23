Greek TV Exposes Drug Counterfeiting

An international ring based in Athens has been manufacturing andexporting counterfeit drugs, Greece's Mega television channel has reported. The drugs are being sold in Europe, mainly in Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK, but many are also finding their way to Asia and Africa, it claims.

One product identified as being copied is Glaxo Wellcome's Zantac (ranitidine); the president of Glaxo Greece has issued a strong condemnation. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has promised to investigate the matter, and the National Drug Association (the EOF) has issued a statement assuring the public that none of the counterfeit drugs are obtainable in Greek pharmacies, and that it has checked and approved all products.

The reports say the authorities are pursuing an Englishman in connection with the scam, and two Greeks are to be tried soon.