Green Cross To Disappear, Merged Into Yoshitomi

Troubled Japanese blood products maker Green Cross sees an end to itsdifficulties by merging into fellow Japanese drugmaker Yoshitomi Pharmaceutical Industries, in a deal scheduled for completion October 1 and involving a share exchange - five shares of Green Cross for every three of Yoshitomi. The Green Cross name will disappear, though the group's current president will be named a vice president of Yoshitomi, with Yoshitomi's president remaining as president of the new group.
Major mergers and takeovers in the Japanese pharmaceutical industry are relatively rare, and this one is thought to have been encouraged by Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare. It will create a combined company capitalized at 21.4 billion yen ($175 million) and with sales estimated at around $150 billion a year. News of the merger move pushed Green Cross' share price up 72 points, while that of Yoshitomi moved down 10 points (see also pages 8-9).
Green Cross' problems stem from sales, in the 1980s, of blood products contaminated with HIV for use in hemophiliacs, which resulted in various lawsuits from the hemophiliacs and their families (Marketletters passim). Green Cross agreed to pay victims 25 billion yen in compensation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze