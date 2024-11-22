Grelan To Distribute TheraTech Patch

TheraTech of the USA has signed an agreement with Grelan Pharmaceutical (a member of the Takeda Chemical Industries group), granting Grelan exclusive rights to develop and distribute TheraTech's testosterone patch for the Japanese market.
The patch is intended for the treatment of male hypogonadism and uses TheraTech's proprietary permeation enhancers, anti-irritants and liquid reservoir system. The company filed a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration in the USA last year. SmithKline Beecham has licensed the patch in North America, certain European and Scandinavian markets, Australia and New Zealand.
Grelan will fund preclinical and clinical development and registration costs in Japan, and TheraTech will receive milestone payments and royalties and retains manufacturing and co-promotion rights.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze