Grelan To Distribute TheraTech Patch

TheraTech of the USA has signed an agreement with Grelan Pharmaceutical (a member of the Takeda Chemical Industries group), granting Grelan exclusive rights to develop and distribute TheraTech's testosterone patch for the Japanese market.

The patch is intended for the treatment of male hypogonadism and uses TheraTech's proprietary permeation enhancers, anti-irritants and liquid reservoir system. The company filed a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration in the USA last year. SmithKline Beecham has licensed the patch in North America, certain European and Scandinavian markets, Australia and New Zealand.

Grelan will fund preclinical and clinical development and registration costs in Japan, and TheraTech will receive milestone payments and royalties and retains manufacturing and co-promotion rights.