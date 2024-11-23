Growth At Merck KGaA in 1995 To Continue In 1996

There is room for medium-sized pharmaceutical companies which focus on specific areas in the changing global pharmaceutical industry, according to Edward Roberts, general partner and member of the executive board of the recently-floated German pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA.
He said in an interview with the Marketletter that the two main effects on Merck of the industry consolidation have been that the company has moved higher in the world ranking, and that consolidation of the larger firms through merger and acquisition has freed up products.
Mr Roberts advocated a strategy of global diversification to survive, focussing on the areas where a company has worldwide competence. He said firms have to be ruthless about this, which is what Merck has done geographically, and by therapeutic indication.
