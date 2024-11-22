GROWTH FORECAST FOR AFRICAN PHARMA MARKET

The market for pharmaceutical products in Africa (excluding South Africa) is forecast to reach $2.7 billion by 1996, rising 35% from the current $2 billion level, according to the latest edition of IMS affiliate Research Consult-ants International's African Barometer 1992. Based on its annual survey of 30 countries, RCI measures the value of both imports (at cif prices) and local output (at ex-factory prices).

Egypt maintained its position as the leading market in dollar value terms, followed by Algeria and Morocco. However, in 1991, Tunisia overtook Nigeria to take fourth place, with a strong 24% increase in market value, against Nigeria's 2% dec-line in sales.

In terms of per capita consumption of medicines, Gabon emerged as the leading market, closely followed by Libya, as shown in the table below. *t Per Capita Pharmaceutical Market - 1991 $ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Gabon $25.1 million Libya $24.2 million Tunisia $18.7 million Mauritius $16.7 million Algeria $10.5 million Cote d'Ivoire $9.7 million Botswana $9.5 million Egypt $7.8 million Senegal $7.4 million ------------------------------------------------------------------------ $t