Growth Opportunities Outlined By Barr

The prospects for Barr Laboratories are bright, and the management team has achieved its objectives of strengthening the firm's financial position, shareholders in the company were told by Bruce Downey, Barr's president, chairman and chief executive at the annual meeting of shareholders.
Mr Downey said: "the generic pharmaceutical industry continues to be the growth leader in the overall US pharmaceutical industry. This growth is resulting from the number of branded pharmaceuticals going off patent, as well as from the recognition by consumers of the high quality and cost benefits of using generic pharmaceuticals."
During calender year 1995, Barr has had four Abbreviated New Drug Application approvals, and has filed seven ANDAs for new products. Mr Downey said the management expects to be able to file up to nine new ANDAs before September 1996.
