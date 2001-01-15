GSK Australia accused of misleading ads

The Australian subsidiary of multinational drugmaker Glaxo Wellcome (nowGlaxoSmithKline) has been accused of making a series of misleading and deceptive claims about its new anti-smoking drug Zyban (bupropion), which is also used as an antidepressant. The drug was launched in Australia last November in a blaze of positive publicity and an aggressive advertising campaign running in doctors' magazines, according to the Marketletter's local correspondent.

Nicotine patch manufacturer Pharmacia has taken action in the Federal Court under the Trade Practices Act, alleging that GW had made numerous misleading and deceptive claims. Pharmacia is particularly concerned about claims that GW's drug is twice as effective as a nicotine patch. Sales of nicotine replacement therapies are growing fast, and the market is already estimated to be more than A$60 million ($34.1 million), the Marketletter's source notes.