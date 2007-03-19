GTC and PharmAthene extend licensing accord

GTC Biotherapeutics and fellow US firm PharmaAthene have entered into an expanded license agreement, which is designed to support the latter's development of Protexia, a recombinant form of human butyrylcholinesterase that is intended to treat patients who have been exposed to chemical nerve agents. PharmAthene's product can be manufactured in larger quantities than traditionally-produced butyrylcholinesterases, thereby overcoming a hurdle which, in the past, has hindered successful commercialization.
The new deal, financial terms of which were not provided, includes the tranferral of rights to GTC's transgenic technology for use in the development of the drug.
