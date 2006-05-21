Friday 22 November 2024

GTx begins Ph II ostarine trial

21 May 2006

US biopharmaceutical group GTx, a specialist in men's health, says that it has begun a proof-of-concept Phase II clinical assessment of ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator, as an agent designed to build muscle and promote bone generation. The firm argues that the drug's unique, selective anabolic activity differentiates it from other osteoporsis treatments which only treat bone loss. Preclinical studies of the drug suggest that it is effective in building and strengthening bone, in addition to increasing muscle mass and strength.

The new Phase II study will be a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind dose-finding assessment of ostarine in 60 elderly men and 60 postmenopausal women. Subjects will receive one of four doses of the drug or placebo each day for a period of three months. The program's endpoints include measurement of bone, fat and muscle mass.

The firm says that positive results will support the further development of the agent for indications such as acute muscle wasting, cancer and end-stage renal disease. The trial is expected to complete in the second half of the year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze