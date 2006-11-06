Guerbet's Hexabrix and Visipaque deemed safe on kidneys

Guerbet, a French drugmaker dedicated to medical imaging, says that results from a recent clinical trial demonstrated that its contrast agents Hexabrix (Ioxaglate) and Visipaque (Iodixanol) were no different in regard to nephrotoxicity in patients with chronic renal failure undergoing interventional procedures.

Findings from this clinical trial were presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 18th Annual Scientific Symposium, held in Washington DC, USA. The principal investigator on the trial, Roxana Mehran, concluded that "there was no difference between the two products at any time with regards to the incidence of contrast-induced nephropathy. In patients with chronic renal insufficiency, preventative measures, such as proper hydration and contrast volume optimization, remain key in reducing the risk."