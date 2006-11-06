Guerbet's Hexabrix and Visipaque deemed safe on kidneys

Guerbet, a French drugmaker dedicated to medical imaging, says that results from a recent clinical trial demonstrated that its contrast agents Hexabrix (Ioxaglate) and Visipaque (Iodixanol) were no different in regard to nephrotoxicity in patients with chronic renal failure undergoing interventional procedures.
Findings from this clinical trial were presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 18th Annual Scientific Symposium, held in Washington DC, USA. The principal investigator on the trial, Roxana Mehran, concluded that "there was no difference between the two products at any time with regards to the incidence of contrast-induced nephropathy. In patients with chronic renal insufficiency, preventative measures, such as proper hydration and contrast volume optimization, remain key in reducing the risk."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze