Guilford Reports Progress With Neuroimmunophilins

Central nervous system specialist Guilford Pharmaceuticals has reported promising preclinical data with its range of neuroimmunophilin compounds, a class of agents which may generate drugs to treat neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis.
These agents, which were discovered in a program looking at the effects of immunosuppressants on the nervous system, are related to ciclosporin. Unlike their parent molecules, the compounds exert no immunosuppressant activity and have been shown to stimulate regeneration of a wide range of damaged nerves in vitro, while having no apparent effect on normal neurons. In addition, they are small-molecule agents which can be delivered orally and can readily cross the blood-brain barrier.
Researchers from Guilford presented preliminary data from a preclinical study using an animal model of Parkinson's disease at a conference in London recently, which provided evidence that these drugs can stimulate regrowth of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra, the area of the brain which is most affected by neuronal degeneration in Parkinson's.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze