Guilford To Seek Broad Use For Gliadel

Guilford will meet soon with the US Food and Drug Administration to try and get approval for its Gliadel Wafer (carmustine) brain cancer treatment for use in all surgeries, rather than only in follow-up interventions. Nicholas Landekic, Guilford's vice president of business development, said that the agency is likely to make a decision before the end of the year.
Last month, an FDA advisory committee recommended that Glidel Wafer be approved for use in recurrent brain surgery but not in initial surgery. The biodegradeable wafer, several of which are implanted into the cavity left when a tumor is removed, slowly dissolve and release the anticancer agent. In a recent report, Alex Zisson of Hambrecht & Quist said he expected surgeons to use Gliadel off-label in primary surgeries, even if the FDA follows the narrower panel recommendation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze