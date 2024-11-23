Saturday 23 November 2024

Guilford To Seek Broad Use For Gliadel

7 July 1996

Guilford will meet soon with the US Food and Drug Administration to try and get approval for its Gliadel Wafer (carmustine) brain cancer treatment for use in all surgeries, rather than only in follow-up interventions. Nicholas Landekic, Guilford's vice president of business development, said that the agency is likely to make a decision before the end of the year.

Last month, an FDA advisory committee recommended that Glidel Wafer be approved for use in recurrent brain surgery but not in initial surgery. The biodegradeable wafer, several of which are implanted into the cavity left when a tumor is removed, slowly dissolve and release the anticancer agent. In a recent report, Alex Zisson of Hambrecht & Quist said he expected surgeons to use Gliadel off-label in primary surgeries, even if the FDA follows the narrower panel recommendation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze