Guilty Plea By Former Astra USA Employee

Stefan Solvell, a former executive of Astra USA, a subsidiary of theSwedish pharmaceutical company Astra, has entered a plea of guilty to a charge of filing a US federal income-tax return for 1995 that allegedly understated the amount he owed by $10,000.
It is understood that Mr Solvell, if found guilty, could face a sentence of three years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. He may reach a plea agreement which could give him a minimum sentence. Mr Solvell was the deputy to Lars Bildman at Astra's US unit. Mr Bildman is facing charges of stealing from the firm, and other charges of misconduct (Marketletters passim).
