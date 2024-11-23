GW Drops Option On British Biotech's Oral Lexipafant In Asthma

Glaxo Wellcome has decided not to take up its option to negotiate a licensing agreement for the oral form of British Biotech's antiasthma drug lexipafant. The oral compound, also being evaluated by BB in intravenous form for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, has been in Phase II trials, the results of which, GW has concluded, showed no significant improvement in respiratory function compared to placebo.

The news came from BB through its interim results for the three months to July 31 (which will be reported in the Marketletter next week). GW is making no statement other than to confirm its decision not to continue with this project. BB also said it expects to announce interim results in November of its Phase III trials with lexipafant in pancreatitis, and if these confirm the positive data of Phase II studies, it will submit a European Marketing Authorization Application by the end of the first quarter of 1997.