GW initiates 2nd Ph III Sativex trial for MS pain

The UK's GW Pharmaceuticals has enrolled the first patient in a second pivotal Phase III trial of Sativex, its cannabis-derived, oro-mucosal tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol spray, in people with multiple sclerosis suffering from central neuropathic pain.

This double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of the agent in 218 patients with central neuropathic pain due to MS aims to address a currently unmet medical need and will be recruiting patients in the UK, Canada, France, Spain and the Czech Republic.