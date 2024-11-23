GW's Combivir Approved In The USA For HIV

Glaxo Wellcome has been granted approval in the USA to market Combivir,a fixed-dose combination formulation of its reverse transcriptase inhibitors zidovudine and lamivudine, marketed separately as Retrovir and Epivir/3TC. This is the first time that two antiretroviral drugs have been formulated together in the same tablet.
GW's price to wholesalers and distributors for Combivir is $7.18 per tablet, which translates to approximately $5,240 per patient per year. This is equivalent to the price of lamivudine and zidovudine dosed separately. The product is expected to be available in pharmacies by the middle of October.
Adhering to typically complex combination drug regimens presents a significant challenge to many people with HIV disease. One tablet of Combivir can be taken twice a day and will, for many patients receiving these drugs as part of a multidrug combination, offer the option of reducing by as many as six the number of pills to be taken each day. Many patients being treated for HIV take as many as 20 tablets or capsules per day.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze