GW's Combivir Approved In The USA For HIV

Glaxo Wellcome has been granted approval in the USA to market Combivir,a fixed-dose combination formulation of its reverse transcriptase inhibitors zidovudine and lamivudine, marketed separately as Retrovir and Epivir/3TC. This is the first time that two antiretroviral drugs have been formulated together in the same tablet.

GW's price to wholesalers and distributors for Combivir is $7.18 per tablet, which translates to approximately $5,240 per patient per year. This is equivalent to the price of lamivudine and zidovudine dosed separately. The product is expected to be available in pharmacies by the middle of October.

Adhering to typically complex combination drug regimens presents a significant challenge to many people with HIV disease. One tablet of Combivir can be taken twice a day and will, for many patients receiving these drugs as part of a multidrug combination, offer the option of reducing by as many as six the number of pills to be taken each day. Many patients being treated for HIV take as many as 20 tablets or capsules per day.