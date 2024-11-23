GW's Grepafloxacin Launched In 2nd Market, The USA

Glaxo Wellcome has launched its new once-daily quinolone antibioticRaxar (grepafloxacin) onto the market in the USA. It was first launched as Vaxar in Germany earlier this year, and was cleared for marketing in the USA in November.

Raxar is indicated for the treatment in adults of acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, Hemophilus influenzae, or Moxarella catarrhalis, and community-acquired pneumonia caused by these bacteria or Mycoplasma pneumoniae. The antibiotic is also licensed for the treatment of sexually-transmitted diseases including uncomplicated gonorrhea caused by Neisseria gonnorheae and non-gonococcal cervicitis and urethritis caused by Chlamydia trachomatis.

The approval was based on a series of clinical studies, the results of which were reported in the Marketletter earlier this year (Marketletter August 11). Subsequent filings will seek to expand the indications to include sinusitis and various pediatric indications.