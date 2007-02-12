GW's net loss for fiscal 2006 widens 59%

The UK's GW Pharmaceuticals says that its net loss for the 12 months ended September 30, 2006, widened 58.7% on the like, year-ago period, to L11.9 million ($23.4 million), but the firm stressed that this was in line with expectations. GW noted that its balance sheet was strengthened with net cash inflow for the year of L6.8 million, aided by Almirall's L12.0 million signature fee for the commercialization of Sativex (Marketletter May 22, 2006), which is to be recognised over the next 15 years.
The Porton Down-based firm said that its revenues during the period totaled L2.0 million, including L1.3 million relating to commercial sales of Sativex, its cannabinoid spray medicine.
GW's operating highlights during the period included a Sativex regulatory submission filed in four European countries for the relief of spasticity in multiple sclerosis (Marketletter September 11, 2006), as well as a submission filed in Canada to extend approval to the treatment of cancer pain.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze