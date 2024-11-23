Saturday 23 November 2024

GW's Nucleoside 1592U89 Shows Early Promise

21 July 1996

Glaxo Wellcome's new reverse transcriptase inhibitor 1592U89 has achieved potent suppression of HIV replication when given either alone or in combination with Retrovir (zidovudine), according to preliminary data from an 80-patient Phase I/II study.

The initial indications are that the drug, even when given as a monotherapy, can suppress viral replication as well as the much-touted protease inhibitors, and much better than zidovudine as monotherapy. If the drug offers this degree of potency without the drawback of rapid resistance emergence which plagued the early development the protease inhibitors, it may emerge as an important new drug for HIV infection.

100-Fold Reduction 1592U89 was given alone (200mg or 400mg three-times daily) for four weeks, and then for eight weeks in combination with either Retrovir or placebo. At the end of the four-week lead-in, the patients experienced a median decrease in viral load of almost 99% (1.5-2.2 log reduction), accompanied by a median 79-127/mm3 increase in CD4 cell counts. Viral load fell below detectable limits (200 copies/ml) for 2/15 patients in the 200mg group and 4/15 patients in the 400mg group.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze