GW's Sativex goes straight to Ph III in USA

The UK's GW Pharmaceuticals says that its cannabis-based painkiller Sativex will directly enter Phase III trials in the USA for cancer-associated pain.
The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted GW's Investigational New Drug application for the drug, which is primarily composed of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol, for the treatment of pain in patients with advanced cancer that has been poorly relieved by opioids.
The 250-patient, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the effect of the agent in relieving average daily pain, reducing the use of breakthrough opioid medications, improving the quality of sleep and relevant aspects of quality of life among other outcome measures.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze