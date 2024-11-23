GW's Zantac Knocked Off Top US Rx Drug Spot

After 10 years, Glaxo Wellcome's Zantac (ranitidine) has been replacedas the USA's best-selling prescription drug by Astra Merck's Prilosec (omeprazole), moving up from third place, reports IMS America.

Zantac is now third, with sales down 21% to $726 billion, the only drug on the list to show a drop. Its patent expired in July, and GW has said it won't push it, noted Steve Lisi of Mehta and Isaly.

New top 10 drugs in first-half 1997 were Claritin (loratadine), Paxil (paroxetine), Norvasc (amlodipine) and Augmentin (co-amoxiclav). Volume is driving growth, said IMS marketing vice president Paul Johnson; it is more important than prices for all top 10. Prilosec rose 36% to $1.06 billion after a 43% gain in first-half 1996, and James Keeney of Rodman & Renshaw feels it will keep the top spot; he knows of nothing that can catch it.