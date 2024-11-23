GW's Zantac Knocked Off Top US Rx Drug Spot

After 10 years, Glaxo Wellcome's Zantac (ranitidine) has been replacedas the USA's best-selling prescription drug by Astra Merck's Prilosec (omeprazole), moving up from third place, reports IMS America.
Zantac is now third, with sales down 21% to $726 billion, the only drug on the list to show a drop. Its patent expired in July, and GW has said it won't push it, noted Steve Lisi of Mehta and Isaly.
New top 10 drugs in first-half 1997 were Claritin (loratadine), Paxil (paroxetine), Norvasc (amlodipine) and Augmentin (co-amoxiclav). Volume is driving growth, said IMS marketing vice president Paul Johnson; it is more important than prices for all top 10. Prilosec rose 36% to $1.06 billion after a 43% gain in first-half 1996, and James Keeney of Rodman & Renshaw feels it will keep the top spot; he knows of nothing that can catch it.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze