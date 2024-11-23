GW "Through The Pain" Of Zantac

Management at Glaxo Wellcome has reiterated its confidence in itsleading therapeutic franchises and commented that it is "through the pain" of Zantac (ranitidine) in a presentation to analysts Goldman Sachs.
Strong reassurances on margin progression have also resulted in GW remaining on the analysts' recommended list, and Goldman Sachs analysts believe that the company should be a core long-term portfolio holding which will deliver double-digit sales growth and a total return of approximately 17% from the second half of 1998 onwards.
The analysts believe that Zantac's US patent expiration on July 25 "is no longer relevant," as GW is currently the world leader in respiratory and antiviral treatments, due to key new product drivers (Marketletter August 11). The analysts claim that GW's portfolio is looking strong, with no further significant patent expiries due until 2003, and believe that the company has a better safety profile than competitors such as SmithKline Beecham and Zeneca.
