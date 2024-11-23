Gyne/Therapeutics Push Schering AG First Half Sales

Due to considerable expansion of the gynecology and therapeuticssectors, total group sales at Germany's Schering AG rose 21% to over 3.1 billion Deutschemarks ($1.66 billion). In both these areas, which combined contribute nearly two-thirds of Schering's total revenues, growth rates of more than 35% were achieved.

Fertility control and hormone therapy sales rose 36% to over 1 billion marks. The recent acquisitions of the Finnish company Leiras and Jenapharm in eastern Germany contributed to this development with sales of around 100 million marks. With oral contraceptives, the very favorable development of Triquila and Microgynon in foreign markets "deserves special note," says the company, adding that notable market success with these products was achieved in the USA as well as other countries.

Betaferon Sales Rise 24% In the therapeutics sector, Schering says the good development was largely due to the integration of Leiras and Jenapharm but more importantly to Betaferon/Betaseron (interferon beta-1b) largely accounted for growth of 37% to 921 million marks. Worldwide sales of Betaferon rose 24% to 327 million marks. In Europe, higher market penetration continued to increase sales, and in the USA, despite increased competition, sales of 154 million marks wee achieved, with the number of patients overall receiving the drug stable.