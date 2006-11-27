H Lundbeck's 3rd-qtr net profit up 3%

Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck AS has reported that its net profit for the third quarter of 2006 was 403.0 million Danish kroner ($69.4 million), up 3% from the 392.0 million kroner in the comparable period last year. The company added that this growth was despite a slight decline in its revenues, which fell 1% to 2.25 billion kroner.
The firm explained that the drop in sales for the quarter was due to a 21% reduction in revenue from the USA, specifically as a result of its US partner Forest Loboratories purchasing lower bulk supplies of escitalopram, the active component in the antidepressant Lexapro. Despite this, the company said that actual US sales of the drug rose 12% to $523.0 million.
Lundbeck also said that the recent Initial Public Offering of LifeCycle Pharma, in which it holds a 30.5% stake, will impact its fourth quarter profits by around 141.0 million kroner (Marketletter November 6).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze