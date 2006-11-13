H5N1 virus tracking hampered by data collection failures

Critical information about the incidence of avian influenza (the H5N1 strain) is allegedly not being collected in a systematic or effective manner worldwide, which is hampering efforts to track the spread of the disease which has killed approximately 60% of all known human cases. The claim appears in the November issue of BioScience, the journal of the American Institute of Biological Sciences.
The article's authors warn that the problems of data gathering "can lead to unwarranted assumptions and conclusions that, in turn, affect public perceptions, practical control and management measures, and the disposition of resources."
Among the failings reported in the article are: wrong species of an infected bird, or inexact terms such as "wild duck;" no mention of the gender of the infected animal; and misidentification of the carrier's age. Even details of the location where the specimen was found are not consistently recorded, making tracking of migration routes difficult.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze