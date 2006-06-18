Haemonetics to acquire Arryx in $26M deal

US privately-held nanotechnology firm Haemonetics, says that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the outstanding shares that it does not already own in fellow USA-based nanophotonics specialists Arryx, for $26.0 million in cash. The firm added that both companies had been collaborating on the development of blood separation and processing technology since, October 2004.

The transaction, which will allow Haemonetics to utilize Arryx' light-based nanoparticle manipulation technology, is expected to close in the third quarter of the calender year, subject to conditions. Haemonetics added that the deal would cause an additional $0.08 - $0.10 earnings per share dilution, due to associated operational and amortization expenses.